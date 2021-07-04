EA confirms it won't be putting video ads in its games after all

There was a big controversy this past week with regards to certain game developers planning to put full, TV-style video advertisements into their games on consoles, in partnership with a new advertising platform named playerWON. It plans to bring video ads to PC and console games, and EA was one company mooted to be in partnership with the new platform. This is something EA has now flat-out denied.

"Following incorrect reports suggesting that we are looking to introduce 'TV-style' commercials into our games, we wanted to clarify that in-game advertising for console games is not something we're currently looking at, or have signed any agreements to implement," an EA spokesperson confirmed. "Creating the best possible player experience remains our priority focus."

Although EA has seemingly decided to distance itself from the drama, other game companies, including Hi-Rez, have not issued any denial. Indeed, a pilot of the tech has apparently already run within Smite, and according to the company behind playerWON, Simulmedia, players in the pilot were "much more likely" to play the game and spend money within it if they could unlock special perks in exchange for watching advertisements.

This concept isn't new to those in the mobile gaming space but would be a first on PC and console platforms. The concept would see players unlock special items or features in a game in exchange for watching the ads, and targets the 18-34 demographic, who are apparently "difficult to reach" when it comes to video marketing.

This platform is also seen as a way to further monetize free-to-play games, of which 90% of players do not spend money on in-game items. The company aims to have ads in "roughly a dozen" games by the end of the year, a depressing thought. We'll be sure to keep an eye on the situation and report more as we learn it.