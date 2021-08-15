EA could ban beta leakers from Battlefield 2042 permanently

Battlefield 2042's limited beta testing is now underway, and despite having to sign an NDA to take part, a number of players just couldn't help themselves, with videos, streams and screenshots now appearing online. It seems such actions won't be without consequence, though, with players violating the NDA facing a permanent ban not just from the beta, but from the final version of the game.

EA is warning those leaking content that they may be banned not just from the best, but the game entirely, forever. EA has been issuing DMCA takedowns on content that has been uploaded fairly quickly, and the game's lead community manager reminded players that they are "under NDA for this playtest," and players found breaking the rules will face action from EA. "expect to lose access to both the Technical Playtest, future EA Tests, and potentially access to 2042 itself when it releases," he said.

|6.| Break the rules, expect to lose access to both the Technical Playtest, future EA Tests, and potentially access to 2042 itself when it releases.



We've already removed plenty of people from the Playtest in these past 48 hours, and they won't be able to play this weekend. pic.twitter.com/EIWaIHIMT2 — Freeman 🏳️‍🌈 (@PartWelsh) August 13, 2021

It's possible some of the players who ended up in the technical test just didn't understand the consequences or rules around it, but it seems EA is prepared to take measures against anyone leaking details of the game early. Therefore, if you're one of the few who are taking part in the test, it may be wise to keep the game to yourself and follow the rules, unless you want to risk loosing access to the game permanently.

There's going to be 5 playtests, and each will be around 3 hours long, with one final 9-hour session that'll be opened up to "a few thousand" players to give the game its first road test. Apparently, the test will feature console and PC cross-play, although as mentioned, EA is warning that isn't a public beta or demo, and that anyone given the chance to play it will be under a strict NDA and won't be able to share any details or gameplay footage.

What we also know though is the game's recommended and minimum specs thanks to the playtest. It seems that overall, the minimum specs are quite reasonable, requiring only a Core i5 6600K or better, and a GTX 1050 Ti or above. It's a little tougher to hit recommended though, with the RTX 2060 being the minimum required.

If you want to try your luck at getting in on one of these early betas, you can head over the official Playtesting website, although EA is specifically picking players that are known "veterans" of the game and active in the community, so you're unlikely to get in if you're just chancing your luck on a whim.

The game itself is set to release on the 22nd of October, but there'll be a more open beta period in September.