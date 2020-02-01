EA earns $1 Billion from Microtransactions per quarter

While many gamers seem to hate microtransactions, the reason for their continued existence was made patently clear inside Electronic Arts latest financial performance report, as it seems folks just keep on buying them - to the tune of nearly $1 Billion per quarter.

That's a fair old wedge of lolly. Of course, EA pushes these types of offerings heavily, especially on it's mobile platforms. The company made just shy of $3 Billion from microtransactions during the whole financial year, with the most recent quarter bringing in $993 Million, just shy of $1 Billion.

The company made $361 million in profit during the last quarter, with a total revenue of 1.593 billion. As such, it seems microtransactions are responsible for the company's profits and the majority of it's revenue.

Apex Legends, Madden, FIFA and the NHL franchise games seem to be responsible for the bulk of the success in the field, the majority of those being EA Sports titles.

So it seems microtransactions are here to stay, but at least they're helping to keep the games industry alive it would seem.