EA silently bumps the price on it's older games

Various players have reported noticing that EA have silently upped the price on various games on Steam, including Sim City 4, Dead Space 2 and Dragon Age: Origins.

It follows a long hiatus from the Steam platform for the company, and their recent return may have been the impetus for them to re-evaluate the pricing of their older games, which were never taken down from the platform.

SimCity 4: Deluxe Edition has seen the biggest hike, as it's now nearly $7 more than it was previously. Some games are now double the price seen for the same game on EA's Origin platform, too, so it's clear where EA would prefer to you to be.

Dragon Age: Origins has also seen a huge increase, now selling on Steam for about $30, with Dead Space over $20.

Some countries are seeing a bigger price hike than others, too, with Brazil seeing games such as Crysis 2 go from R$39.99 to an eyewatering $119.00, which is a huge hike.

Are EA right to increase the prices of their classic games on Steam? Let us know your thoughts int he comments below.