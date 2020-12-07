EEC filing suggests a 20GB Nvidia RTX 3080 is on the way

It's long been speculated that a 20GB variant of the RTX 3080 graphics card from Nvidia would be coming after the initial wave of cards launch - but never officially confirmed. There's also been some doubt as to whether the 20GB variant would indeed be produced after all, given Nvidia's already exceptional backlog in manufacturing.

Well, Nvidia's clearly not scared to carry on regardless when it comes to releasing new products, even if nobody can actually buy them - a new filing with the European Economic Commission, or EEC, by third-party board partner MSi, shows the existence of a 20GB variant.

These filings have accurately predicted previous SKUs in the Nvidia lineup in the past, and although the cards have not yet been confirmed officially, this is a very strong indicator that they are indeed coming soon. The filing lists SKUs of 3080 Ventus, Gaming Trio, Sea Hawk X and Suprim cards all with 20GB of VRAM;

RTX 3080 SUPRIM Z 20G

RTX 3080 SUPRIM X 20G

RTX 3080 SUPRIM 20G

RTX 3080 SEA HAWK X 20G

RTX 3080 GAMING TRIO 20G

RTX 3080 AERO 20G

RTX 3080 VENTUS 3X 20G OC

RTX 3080 VENTUS 3X 20G

Based on MSI's naming conventions the 20G refers to the amount of VRAM on the cards. Filing them isn't a certainty they'll actually be released, but it seems incredibly likely - and with Nvidia planning yet another hardware announcement in January, it seems a likely candidate for an early 2021 release.



