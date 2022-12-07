ELDEN RING - All Colosseum Locations & Game Modes Guide

FromSoftware dropped a surprise free DLC update earlier today which enables various PvP Arena modes within Elden Ring. To play the new modes, however, you're going to need to find and unlock the three colosseums located across the game world. Luckily, James is here with a handy guide to the new mode, and how to unlock it.

There are three Colosseum's in the game, located in Limgrave, Leyndell and Caelid. Each one has a slight variation on the game modes available. The easiest Colosseum to reach is in Limgrave. Simply travel to the grace at the Warmaster's Shack and head North along the path, until you eventually reach the first Colosseum. Open the doors, and you'll be able to partake in both one-on-one "Combat Ordeal" mode, where it's every Tarnished for themselves, or team combat, where combatants are split into teams of two.

The Caelid Colosseum can be found at the most northerly point of the region. If you remember doing the Great-Jar's side-quest, then you'll remember this area. Travel to the grace at Deep Siofra River Well, and travel along the canyon until you reach the front door, just behind the Great Jar. This arena has the same modes as the previous one, but allows players to spawn their spirit summons, making battles a little easier. There's also an additional mode called Duel, which is a 1 vs. 1 mode where the first to die looses.

Finally, the Leyndell Colosseum can be found in Atlus Plateau, near the Royal Capital. If you've already beaten the base game, the easiest way to find your way there is to travel to the grace at Lyndell, Capital of Ash or at the Capital Rampart - then head towards the giant dragon wing found in the sandy desert. Climb up it and onto the walkways above, before heading up the stairs to the right. This arena has all previous game modes found in Caelid, but spirit summoning is not allowed this time around.

Once you've found a Colosseum, you'll be able to easily start a game there at any time from the Roundtable Hold. Just head to the Marika at the back of the Hold next to the fireplace. Once you interact with the statue, you'll see all the options you've unlocked so far, allowing you easily choose your favourite game mode.

Have fun fighting your follow Tarnished in the Lands Between