Elden Ring delayed a further month until February 2022

Elden Ring has been delayed again according to developer From Software, with the game now being pushed back a further month until February 25th, 2022.

The announcement was made on Twitter, and revealed that the team needed an extra month to finish off work on the game, and that "the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations." Basically, the team need more time to finish off a few snags it would seem.

The game had already been pushed back from its originally expected November release, and earlier this week a short clip of gameplay footage appeared on the internet. This lead to some folks on Reddit complaining about the apparent lack of visual polish, despite the footage coming from an older build on last-gen hardware (and compressed to boot). I don't think that has been a source of this delay, but the timing is interesting.

Important message:



ELDEN RING will release on Feb 25, 2022, as the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations. Thank you for your trust & patience. We look forward to seeing you experience the game in the Closed Network Test in Nov.



The #ELDENRING Team — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) October 18, 2021

Elden Ring is a collaboration between Dark Souls and Sekiro developer From Software, and George R.R. Martin, the author behind the Game of Thrones series of books. The game will feature character customization and a wide range of weapons and combat styles, much like Dark Souls - but it won't just be a direct clone.

The game will also be significantly longer than Dark Souls 4 and Sekiro and will have a huge depth of freedom and intricate storyline. We take from this that it'll be something more akin to Skyrim than Sekiro.

Melee combat will still be a big focus, though, in true From Software style. The game is set to release on the 21st of January 2022, on both PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PS5.



