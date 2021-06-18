Elden Ring is a direct sequel to Dark Souls says George R. R. Martin

Prolific author and writer of Game of Thrones, George R.R. Martin, who also happens to be writing the script for Elden Ring, recently spoke to a local Chicago news network about various topics to do with his life and career, including a few tidbits about Elden Ring.

According to Martin, when asked about the differences between writing for a videogame and novels, he stated that "Actually it's considerably different, I've played some videogames. I'm not a big video gamer. But the game is called the Elden Ring and it's a sequel to a game that came out a few years ago called Dark Souls and it came out of Japan."

This seems to imply that Elden Ring is set within the Dark Souls universe and lore, rather than being simply 'Souls-like,' something that some had suspected but was not yet confirmed. "My work on it was actually done years ago: these games they're like movies, they take a long time to develop," said Martin. "Basically they wanted a world created to set the game in, they wanted world-building as a big factor in fantasy and science fiction. You're not really not talking about the characters and the plot, but the setting is almost as important as everything else: Tolkien's Middle Earth, Robert E Howard's Hyborean age, the Foundation universe of Isaac Asimov...."

So while Martin seems to have a lot of influence over the setting and story, the gameplay itself isn't something he will have been involved with, it seems. "I worked up you know a fairly detailed background for them, and then they took it from there so really it's been several years since I've last seen them. But they would come in periodically and show me some monsters they'd designed, or the latest special effects, or the cool things, but the game has been very slowly developing and it's coming out in January I believe so I'll be as excited as everyone else to see it."



