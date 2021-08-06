Elden Ring is now listed on Steam and PlayStation store

GameFront's FromSoftware fans rejoice, as you can now rush off and wishlist Elden Ring on both Steam and the PlayStation Store, as the pages have gone live on both platforms, ahead of the game's release next year.

There's not much to learn though, the store pages give some basic blurb and a few screenshots from the game, and allow players to wishlist. There's no pre-order currently though, but we're still quite far away from the game's expected release date next year. The store pages for both talk about the game's "vast world" and its roots as a "fantasy action RPG," but not much else is new.





Elden Ring is a collaboration between Dark Souls and Sekiro developer From Software, and George R.R. Martin, the author behind the Game of Thrones series of books. The game will feature character customization and a wide range of weapons and combat styles, much like Dark Souls - but it won't just be a direct clone.

Lead developer Hidetaka Miyazaki confirmed that the new game wouldn't follow in the footsteps of Sekiro, stating that it would "double-down" on Dark Souls' RPG gameplay, and will focus less on pure action.

The game will also be significantly longer than Dark Souls 4 and Sekiro and will have a huge depth of freedom and intricate storyline. We take from this that it'll be something more akin to Skyrim than Sekiro.

Melee combat will still be a big focus, though, in true From Software style. The game is set to release on the 21st of January 2022, on both PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PS5.