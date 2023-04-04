Elden Ring now has a first-person mode thanks to this new mod

Have you ever found yourself bored of waiting for The Elder Scrolls VI and figured, wouldn't it be nice if you could play Elden Ring in first-person? Enter modder Dakeev with his new mod, "First Person Souls," which converts the entire game into a first-person experience and includes new features such as custom-created HUD elements, new animations, and custom head tracking. With a few tweaks, the core gameplay mechanics have been adjusted to make this project work alongside the established open-world game.

One of the most exciting features of the First Person Souls mod is the ability to independently switch between first and third-person modes. This allows players to get a better look at the world and its inhabitants while still being able to engage in combat. Additionally, the mod features a free-look mode, which is perfect for taking screenshots and capturing the game's beauty.

The movement in First Person Souls is inspired by an older FromSoftware title, King's Field. This allows players to attack while simultaneously controlling their movement, giving them more control over the game's combat mechanics. The mod also includes changes to the player's movement, smoother running, and new attack indicators, all designed to make the game feel more like a first-person shooter.



One important thing to note is that while the First Person Souls mod is compatible with most Elden Ring mods, it cannot be played online. This is a common issue with mods that significantly alter the game's mechanics, as they can create an unfair advantage for players who use them. However, this mod is a must-try for those looking for a new way to experience the game.



Overall, the First Person Souls mod is an impressive achievement and a testament to the creativity and talent of modders in the gaming community. It's a great example of how mods can enhance the gaming experience and breathe new life into older titles. Whether you're a die-hard fan of Elden Ring or just looking for a new way to play the game, this mod is worth checking out. You can download it from Nexus Mods, and it's easy to set up and customize to your liking.