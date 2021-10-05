Elden Ring's development is apparently in the final stages

FromSoftware has confirmed that the game is now in the "final stages of development" during an interview with Famitsu during the Tokyo Game Show this week.

The comments were made by the game's producer Yasuhiro Kitao, who added that the game was also "moving forward quietly." Kiato also went on to talk about the game's "unusual map structure" within the article, and that the game will be bringing new elements to the table that have "never been seen" in a FromSoftware game before.

It was also confirmed that the game won't feature errand quests and that the map would be "a system that lets you go anywhere you want, but also tells you when you're in trouble." Players will also be able to collect map fragments in the open world, which you can then use to navigate and create beams of light that you can use as markers for navigation.

Elden Ring is a collaboration between Dark Souls and Sekiro developer From Software, and George R.R. Martin, the author behind the Game of Thrones series of books. The game will feature character customization and a wide range of weapons and combat styles, much like Dark Souls - but it won't just be a direct clone.

Lead developer Hidetaka Miyazaki confirmed that the new game wouldn't follow in the footsteps of Sekiro, stating that it would "double-down" on Dark Souls' RPG gameplay, and will focus less on pure action.

The game will also be significantly longer than Dark Souls 4 and Sekiro and will have a huge depth of freedom and intricate storyline. We take from this that it'll be something more akin to Skyrim than Sekiro.

Melee combat will still be a big focus, though, in true From Software style. The game is set to release on the 21st of January 2022, on both PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PS5.