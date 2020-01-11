Elden Ring will be featured at Taipei Game Show

Ever since Elden Ring was announced back at E3 2019, From Software have stayed somewhat silent on the matter. It seems though we'll finally be getting some more details next month at the Taipei Game Show.

The game's story is penned by George R. R. Martin, better known as the man behind the Game of Thrones novels, and will be a huge open-world RPG experience, something From Software have never before attempted.





The game will feature as part of Sony's presentation at the event, and while we don't know exactly what to expect, the game won't be playable at the event - but there'll very likely be a new trailer dropped.

The event takes place on February 6th to the 9th, and we'll be sure to bring any more details as they happen.