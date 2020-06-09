Elite Dangerous fleet carrier update is finally available

The Fleet Carriers update for Elite Dangerous was originally slated for August last year, then December, and was then pushed back further to "Mid-2020". The time is finally arrived, however, as the update has released today.

The Fleet Carriers feature the ability to easily travel great distances, serve as refueling stations, and refit smaller ships. Each are owned ships and has 16 landing pads, with space for 8 large, 4 medium, and 4 smaller vessels.

The downside is that they'll cost you at least 5 BILLION credits to obtain...





They'll be able to hop over 500 light-years and are fulled by Tritium, which can be mined from asteroids or purchased at starports.

The update is available now, but you'll need the Horizons add-on to be able to buy your own. You'll need to be a fairly dedicated and experienced player to afford one, though, so I don't see that as being a huge issue.