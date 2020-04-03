Elite Dangerous Fleet Carriers Beta takes off next week

The Fleet Carriers update for Elite Dangerous was originally slated for August last year, then December, and was then pushed back further to "Mid-2020". Frontier have now posted an update ont he situation though, and it seems that the update will soon be coming to Beta.

The Fleet Carriers will feature the ability to easily travel great distances, serve as refuelling stations, and refit smaller ships. Each are owned ships and have 16 landing pads, with space for 8 large, 4 medium and 4 smaller vessels.





They'll be able to hop over 500 light years and are fulled by Tritium, which can be mined from asteroids or purchased at starsports.

The first beta session is launching on the 7th of April and there'll be a second beta in May, before an expected release in June. There's a new trailer showing off the update too, above, which gives you an idea of what to expect.

The fleet carriers will be expensive though, with the basic version costing a whopping five billion credits, plus they apparently will consume a lot of resources to maintain, so if you're interested in one, I'd start saving now if I were you.