Embracer acquires Gearbox Software for a cool $1.3 billion

Gearbox, the developers of the Borderlands series, have been purchased by Sweedish company Embracer Group, formerly THQ Nordic, in a $1.3 billion deal announced yesterday.

This makes Gearbox the seventh "operating group" joining the Embracer group, along with THQ Nordic, Saber Interactive, Koch Media, DECA Games, Coffee Stain and Amplifier Game Invest.

Randy Pitchford will remain as the head of the studio, at least for now, although Embracer has stated they want the studio to start developing new IPs alongside other studios. According to Pitchford, "the feeling at Gearbox is that we are just getting started and this transaction is not merely a stimulant for the talent of our employee-owned company, but a propellent for the exciting future we have planned."

Between the 7 groups, Embracer how has a huge number of development studios working on more than 118 games, a significant number. Indeed, they acquired 18 studios in a single day alone last November, making them a serious player in the market right now.

Gearbox launched Borderlands 3 most recently and is next set to publish Homeworld 3, although the plan is for Gearbox to strat opening new studios and to develop new brands and IP, in addition to pushing resources into it's existing IPs.