Embracer adds Square Enix, Eidos and Crystal Dynamics studios to its portfolio

Several new studios have joined Embracer Group including Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montreal, and Square Enix Montreal, along with a number of other associated properties.

The deal has been in the works for several months, but according to Embracer, "all conditions for the transaction, including regulatory approvals, have now been fulfilled and the transaction may be completed. Embracer has, therefore, today completed the acquisition."

We are happy to announce the completion of the acquisition of @CrystalDynamics, @EidosMontreal, & soon to be renamed @SquareEnixMtl! The companies will form the 12th operative group under the leadership of Phil Rogers. A warm welcome to all new colleagues.https://t.co/9t5nHktjEo — Embracer Group (@embracergroup) August 26, 2022

The companies will form a new operative group under Phil Rogers. Embracer now has a number of popular IPs under its umbrella including Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Legacy of Kain, and Thief - although outside of Tomb Raider, there's no word if there are any plans to create new games within these franchises.

Embracer is acquiring studios at a rapid rate and is currently in the process of finalizing deals with multiple studios including Tripwire Interactive (the studio behind killing Floor) and Tuxedo Labs, the indie developer behind Teardown.