Embracer Group acquires 3D Realms, Ghost Ship Games and more

The Embracer Group has announced today the purchase of eight game development studios to add to its ever-growing portfolio, with big names 3D Realms and Ghost Ship Games included among them.

The total worth of the acquisitions comes to around $313 million and sees the studios join THQ Nordic, Gearbox, and Koch Media. There are around 76 different companies all now living under the Embracer Group, making it one of the largest parent companies in the industry.

3D Realms is best known for its so-called "boomer shooters," with classics such as Duke Nukem 3D and, more recently, Ion Fury. Other big names include Ghost Ship Games, the studio behind popular online shooter Deep Rock Galactic, and Huntdown developers Easy Trigger Games.

The full list of studios acquired are;

3D Realms

Crazy Labs

Deca Games

DigixArt

Easy Trigger

Ghost Ship Games

Grimfrost

Slipgate Ironworks

Embracer is quickly becoming one of the largest gaming companies out there, with no end to its multitude of acquisitions seemingly in sight. Already included in the group is SnowRunner developer Saber Interactive, publisher Coffee Stain studios, and Valheim developer Iron Gate.