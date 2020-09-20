Empire of Sin release date confirmed in pre-order trailer

Developer Romero Games have confirmed that their upcoming art-deco gangster-em-up, Empire of Sin, will release on the 1st of December, with the game now available to pre-order.

The game is set during the prohibition era and is a unique mix of turn-based combat and management sim combined with RPG aspects, which some have described as a mix between the Mafia games and X-COM. It's got an appealing art deco art style to it which really sells the experience, too.



You can pre-order the game now through either Steam or publisher Paradox Interactive's website. Some retailers are also now accepting pre-orders for the physical box copies of the game. If you do pre-order, you'll get access to an exclusive mission and recruitable character.



