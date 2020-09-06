Epic Games motions court to stop Apple 'retaliation'

In the latest chapter of the Epic Games vs. Apple saga, the Fortnite developer has now officially filed a court motion to request an injunction that will restore the popular Battle Royale to the iOS App Store, calling it's removal an act of "retaliation" against Epic.

Epic Games recently declared war on Apple (and, to a lesser extent, Google) over the tech giant's terms and conditions when it comes to monetary transactions on their app store - to put it simply, Apple wants a 30% cut, and Epic wants to keep the lot.

Epic Games silently pushed an update to the popular Battle Royale Fornite which allowed players to bypass the Apple store and pay Epic directly for microtransactions at a lower price. Apple quickly responded by taking the game down from all iOS platforms, and subsequently threatened to remove Epic's access to its developer tools.

Epic described the move to remove Fortnite "retaliation against Epic for daring to challenge its unlawful restrictions while our antitrust case proceeds."

Today we asked the Court to stop Apple’s retaliation against Epic for daring to challenge its unlawful restrictions while our antitrust case proceeds. This is a necessary step to free consumers and developers from Apple’s costly, anti-competitive control. https://t.co/r2XxhitjMp — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) September 5, 2020

Epic has already been partially granted an injunction that allowed it to retain access to its developer tools for the Unreal Engine, in order that third-party developers may be supported, however Fortnite itself was deemed to be an issue of "Epic's own making."

The new motion argues the case that Epic's anti-monopoly case against Apple has a strong chance of success, and therefore the court should grant Epic the right to return the game to the store ahead of the formal hearing of the case on the 28th of September.

Epic further argues that Apple's practices of controlling all payment methods and processing on its platform grants it a monopoly on software for the platform, by preventing any competition in the app marketplace.



