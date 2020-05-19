Epic Games Store now has self-service refunds

The Epic Games Store continues to mature with features that have been missing compared to more established platforms such as Steam - and today, they've finally added the ability to request a refund for a game automatically.

Before the update, you had to contact Epic tor request a refund and wait for a human to action this for you - now, as long as the game was bought within the last 14 days and had less than two hours playtime, you can get a refund automatically from the transactions page.

The update also brings keyless integration with Green Man Gaming, Genba Digital, and Fanatical, meaning you'll be able to link your Epic account directly and not have to bother with copy and pasting those fiddly product keys. That's less important than the refunds to me, but a cool addition nonetheless.



