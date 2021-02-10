Epic has settled its lawsuit against a teenage Fortnite cheater

It may surprise you to know that it isn't just Tim Cook and Apple that Epic Games love taking to court, they're also suing teenage kids who promote Fortnite cheats. For the last 3 years, the company have pursued the cheater, who is unnamed due to his age, being 14 years old at the time.

Epic named him as a "cheater" in their original suit, and claimed that he was "ruining the game playing experience for players who do not cheat," and that "nobody likes a cheater." Typically, game developers don't go after cheaters, but the accused was also allegedly creating hacks and cheat tools by modifying the game and had evaded bans for cheating on 14 previous occasions. Even so, this raised some concern over the ethics of bringing such a lawsuit to court.

Is it right that Epic targeted a 14-year-old kid instead of some of the more wide-spread and organized cheating vendors, for example? Indeed, the child's mother claims that Epic is using her son as a scapegoat to make an example.

It's not even the first time Epic has done this. Back in 2019, Epic sued another teenager for advertising hacks on YouTube. In any case, while we don't know the exact details, the case has been voluntarily dismissed, meaning it has been settled away from the courts by both parties.