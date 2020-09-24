Epic paid gamers to play Rocket League and crashed the servers

As we reported a few days ago, Rocket League has now officially launched as a free-to-play title on the Epic Games Store - however, not being content with giving the game away for free, Epic also incentivized new players by giving them a $10 credit just for trying it out.

As you can imagine, that didn't end well for Rocket League's poor server farm, which almost immediately buckled under the strain. To add fuel to the fire, it was also the start of the new season, so new and old players alike poured in all at once.

This is currently impacting Rocket League services. Updates to follow. https://t.co/jjAJljmpvA — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) September 23, 2020

The official Twitter account provided updates throughout the downtime, which, 19 hours later, still does not appear to be fully resolved, with "capacity" currently limited, although the situation has slowly improved.

Still, even without the free money, the launch was likely to be an overwhelming one for Rocket League, and no doubt things will stabalize quickly. There's also a tie-in with Fortnite currently underway if you're looking for some new shinies to decorate your car, or indeed, battlebus, with.