Epic Store Christmas Games Giveaway list has been leaked

We reported yesterday about the pretty amazing deals currently going down on the Epic Games Store - in addition to crazy deals and more $10 discount codes than you can shake a stick at, there's also a free game up for grabs every day leading into Christmas.

Cities: Skylines and Oddworld: New n Tasty had already been up for grabs when this list was posted to Twitter, but before today's game, The Long Dark, had been announced. Therefore it would appear the list below is, at least for the moment, accurate.

This got sent to me a few hours ago, I wasn't sure if it's real or not.



But now, as New 'n' Tasty leaked to come out today, this list is most likely true. Still take it as a grain of salt. I'll give you more info where it's from. pic.twitter.com/0vTNgMec3n — jovanmunja (@jovanmunja) December 18, 2020

It wouldn't be the first time this has happened, with free games being leaked weeks in advance in the past, including the accurate prediction of GTA V's giveaway.

The list has a few notable titles coming up if it is truly accurate, with Tropico 5, Metro 2033, Torchlight II and the excellent Jurassic World Evolution all coming up. Perhaps the most interesting is Darkest Dungeon, which inst actually on the store right now - that could knock its credibility, but a data miner has found the game is listed and hidden on the store, and may debut as a giveaway.

I'd say keep an ee on the list, and if Defense Grid 1 is tomorrow's free game, then take it as legit - in any case, I'd avoid buying any of these games for the moment just in case.