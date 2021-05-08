Epic tried to snag PlayStation exclusives for $200 million

The ongoing legal trial between Epic Games and Apple has lead to a surge of fascinating insider information, with the latest news being the revelation that Epic had offered Sony $200 million to release PlayStation exclusives on their PC store.

Epic had offered Sony the sum for the exclusives, although no agreement had been reached between the two parties. According to Epic, Sony had not yet responded to the offer. The deal would have secured between 4 and 6 first-party PlayStation titles on the Epic Games Store, although there are some questions about exactly what these figures mean. For example, it could mean that each game would be valued at $200 million.

It's interesting to note that two Sony games have already released as Epic Games Store exclusives, these being Predator: Hunting Grounds and ReadySet Heroes. It's unlikely these games would be part of any deal, however, being relatively smaller titles. It could still be part of a revised or separate deal, however.

It would have been interesting to have seen games such as Horizon Zero Dawn or Days Gone release exclusively on the Epic Games store, but as it turns out, both of these, while on Epic, are also available on Steam. There's some big-name games from Sony that have yet to make their way to PC though, including Bloodborne, Uncharted and the God of War series, and it may potentially hint at these coming as Epic exclusives, at least potentially.



