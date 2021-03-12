2,421 ONLINE

Escape from Tarkov Creator Pestily banned from YouTube by mistake?

Published by Mikey 15 hours ago , last updated 15 hours ago

Today, March 12th 2021, one of the most popular Escape From Tarkov creators, "Pestily", appears to have been banned from YouTube, losing access to his YouTube Channel (linked here), that had over 400k Subscribers, and over 95 million views, according to SocialBlade.

Pestily was named the Australian Twitch Breakout Star of 2018, and at the time of writing has 857K followers on Twitch, and 110K followers on Twitter, so by no means a smaller creator.

Throughout 2020, Pestily raised over $1 million dollars for the charity Starlight Foundation by playing Escape from Tarkov on his Twitch channel.

YouTube's head of Gaming and Commerce replied to Pestily's initial tweet telling him that Team YouTube is on the case, so hopefully this is a bot or algorithm gone wrong. Time will tell!

We're hoping Pestily gains access back to his channel soon, for all the latest news in gaming stay tuned to GameFront.com

