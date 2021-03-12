Escape from Tarkov Creator Pestily banned from YouTube by mistake?

Today, March 12th 2021, one of the most popular Escape From Tarkov creators, "Pestily", appears to have been banned from YouTube, losing access to his YouTube Channel (linked here), that had over 400k Subscribers, and over 95 million views, according to SocialBlade.

Ok so my main youtubr channel just got taken down? No warnings never had any issues. Please help @YouTube #YouTube



Please help get their attention everyone pic.twitter.com/wFSarysViT — Pestily (@Pestily) March 12, 2021

Pestily was named the Australian Twitch Breakout Star of 2018, and at the time of writing has 857K followers on Twitch, and 110K followers on Twitter, so by no means a smaller creator.

Throughout 2020, Pestily raised over $1 million dollars for the charity Starlight Foundation by playing Escape from Tarkov on his Twitch channel.

YouTube's head of Gaming and Commerce replied to Pestily's initial tweet telling him that Team YouTube is on the case, so hopefully this is a bot or algorithm gone wrong. Time will tell!

Hey, @Pestily! The @TeamYouTube squad is on it. Thanks for flagging this to us. — Ryan Wyatt (@Fwiz) March 12, 2021

We're hoping Pestily gains access back to his channel soon, for all the latest news in gaming stay tuned to GameFront.com