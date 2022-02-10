Esports Coming to the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Esports are going to be included in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games as a pilot. The Esports games will have their own medals, branding and organisation and if it goes successfully it could become part of the games in 2026.

It comes as Esports is being recognised all over the world including this years Asian games. Esports in nature is extremely competitive and those players go through rigorous training and practice to ensure they are at the top of their game either playing alone or as a team. and it's a testament to the worlds Esports community, organisations, players and most importantly fans as to how they have grown and matured it into something that could be in the fully Olympics soon!

Dame Louise Martin, President of the Commonwealth Games Federation said:

Esports is continuing to grow dramatically in terms of popularity and participation, particularly amongst young people, and we are continuing to look at ways to explore how it can align with the Commonwealth Sports Movement.

You can read the full article on the BBC.