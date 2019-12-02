EVE Echoes has now entered open beta

EVE Echoes, which is a free-to-play mobile game following in the spirit of EVE Online, has entered open beta today, and is available to download now on iOS and Android platforms.

The game is set in an alternative universe from EVE online, but shares a lot in the way of mechanics and gameplay. You'll be able to do all the things you'd expect, flying ships around, warping between worlds as you trade or fight for survival. The game is being developed by NetEase.





Of course there are adaptations for mobile, such as a slightly revised, albeit familiar UI. I suppose the only real drawback, as far as I can tell, is the small screen. It really looks like a very decent EVE game otherwise. I just find menu-heavy games like EVE a little hard on small screens.

The beta includes advanced ships, drones and a few storyline missions to try out, and while it's not the full final content, it's a good slice of what to expect.