Even the Photo Mode in Cyberpunk 2077 is badass

As we get ever closer to the release of Cyberpunk 2077, one week as of the time of writing, we are learning more and more about what this massive game will let us do. Today, CD Projekt RED has released a trailer detailing some of what you can do in the Photo Mode in Cyberpunk 2077.

Beyond the expected features like changing your FOV, camera control and color/saturation/contrast options they've gone the extra mile and given you the ability to change poses for your character (PRAISE THE SUN) and even change the location/orientation of your character. No more missing the perfect shot you wanted because you entered Photo Mode 3 virtual feet to the left of where you wanted to be.

Check out the trailer below!







