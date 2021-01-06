Everspace 2 gets a new release date after delay to avoid Cyberpunk 2077

Everspace 2 has finally confirmed a new release date, after the game was pushed back from it's expected December release, in turn, due to the delayed release of Cyberpunk 2077.

Rockfish Games, the developers of Everspace 2, delayed the Early Access launch of their game to 2021 to avoid clashing with CD Projekt Red's AAA. Cyvberpunk's issues weren't just isolated to CD Projekt Red, as many indie developers suddenly found themselves facing the serious competition of Cyberpunk 2077 unexpectedly. In order to avoid being overshadowed and missing out on sales, Rockfish had no choice but to delay.

The game is now due to release in Early Access on the 18th of January on both GOG and Steam, with the final version expected in the first half of next year.

The original Everspace was supposed to be an open-world RPG but had to be cut back in scope and ended up closer to being a procedurally generated exploration game instead. But now, thanks to the success of two Kickstarter campaigns, the second game will be closer to that original vision.

Everspace 2 will be a much bigger galaxy, with between 8-12 star systems to travel between. It'll also feature more permanent sectors of space as opposed to being procedurally generated. The sequel will also have a new modular shipbuilding system allowing players to near-endlessly customize their ships with different parts and upgrades.

You can go grab the Everspace 2 demo on Steam right now to get a flavour, although it's from a very early build of the game. It'll be available for $39.99 when it releases in Early Access later this month.