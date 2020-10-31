Everspace 2 has been delayed to avoid Cyberpunk 2077

The delay of Cyberpunk 2077 into December apparently has wider ramifications than we first thought - with the news today that Rockfish Games, the developers of Everspace 2, are now delaying the Early Access launch of their game to 2021 to avoid clashing with CD Projekt Red's AAA.

While the delay was good news for other games releasing in November, who suddenly found themselves without the serious competition of Cyberpunk, for Everspace 2, the opposite is true. In order to avoid being overshadowed and missing out on sales, Rockfish have elected to now delay their game's early access launch to January, according to an update on Kickstarter.

Let’s get the cyber elephant out of the room right away: The Cyberpunk 2077 release has just been pushed back to December 10, which is a major blow to our planned Everspace 2 Early Access release in mid-December. Not only will every media outlet and content creator cover the arguably most-anticipated AAA game in history throughout the entire holiday season (and not much else), we also know that there’s quite a bit of audience overlap within our community (and our team).

It's a serious concern for indie and medium-sized studios. Gamers have a limited budget to spend every month on games, and a behemoth like Cyberpunk 2077 can ruin a smaller game's potential success. Grinding Gear Games have also been forced to delay Path of Exile's 3.13 update for much the same reason.

Everspace 2 will now launch in Early Access this January, but on the upside, those who backed the project for $30 or higher will get an invite into the closed beta in November.