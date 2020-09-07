Everspace 2 is entering early access this December

Everspace 2 is finally entering Early Access this year, in December in fact, according to the latest trailer released today by Rockfish Games.

Everspace was an excellent game, but due to limitations in its budget, it wasn't quite the game that the developers, Rockfish Games, had set out to make, according to developer Michael Shade, when he spoke at IGN's Summer of Gaming earlier this year.



Everspace 2 will be a much bigger galaxy, with between 8-12 star systems to travel between. It'll also feature more permanent sectors of space as opposed to being procedurally generated. The sequel will also have a new modular shipbuilding system allowing players to near-endlessly customize their ships with different parts and upgrades.

The new trailer shows off these new, expanded environments, planetary atmospheres, floating cities, and much more. The game appears to feature both first and third-person perspectives, so the game may feature a mix of both, or an option to switch between the two.

The game was due to release on early access earlier in the year but was ultimately delayed because, well, 2020. There is a free demo already available on Steam, however, if you want to check out what the fuss is all about ahead of the early access launch.



