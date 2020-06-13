Everspace 2 will be the game that was originally intended

Everspace was an excellent game, but due to limitations in its budget, it wasn't quite the game that the developers, Rockfish Games, had set out to make, according to developer Michael Shade, as he spoke at IGN's Summer of Gaming.

The original title was supposed to be an open-world RPG but had to be cut back in scope and ended up closer to being a procedurally generated exploration game instead. But now, thanks to the success of two Kickstarter campaigns, the second game will be closer to that original vision.





Everspace 2 will be a much bigger galaxy, with between 8-12 star systems to travel between. It'll also feature more permanent sectors of space as opposed to being procedurally generated. The sequel will also have a new modular shipbuilding system allowing players to near-endlessly customize their ships with different parts and upgrades.

The game will head to Early Access on Steam in December of this year, but apparently, certain backers of the Kickstarter will get an early alpha build at some point this year.