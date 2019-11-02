Everything you need to know about Overwatch 2

There's been a lot of information pouring out of BlizzCon about the now confirmed Overwatch 2, and we know it's a lot to take in. Fear not weary traveler, as we've got a full roundup of everything we know so far about the game.

Firstly, some good news for those already committed to the ecosystem of Overwatch, as Blizzard confirmed that players will be able to carry over skins from the first game into the new entry in the series. Given how much effort it's taken some players to collect them, spanning several years, this is a pretty classy move in my opinion.

Jeff Kaplan, Overwatch's Lead Designer said on the subject;

For all original players of the current Overwatch game, you will get to play on all of the same maps as Overwatch 2 players, including all the brand new maps that are coming to Overwatch 2, and you'll get to play with all of the same heroes as Overwatch 2 players. We want to make sure that all Overwatch cosmetics come forward with you into Overwatch 2, so all your progress matters. Nothing gets left behind."

There's new heroes coming too, though, and one of the first one to be confirmed is named Sojourn, and is a Canadian, which ties nicely into the Toronto map that is expected to also arrive with the game. She did cameo apparently in an old photograph in the first Overwatch according to the Overwatch wiki, so her inclusion is interesting.

While we don't know what abilities these new characters will have yet, we do know that the game hasn't yet got any scheduled release date, with Kaplan stating he has 'no idea' when the game will be out.

There was new details on the Push game mode, though, which will see players escorting a giant robot through enemy territory, with the team pushing either to the end, or furthest before the time runs out, winning the match.

The new Story and Hero modes were also expanded upon. There's going to be a limited choice of heros for the new Story missions, based on the map that is currently being played, and there'll also be an item system similar to games like PUBG.

There's also Hero missions, which are set in different locations from both games, and will have different objectives and enemies to face each time you play.

