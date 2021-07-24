EVGA promises to replace RTX 3090s bricked by New World

EVGA has promised it will be replacing all the GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards that were killed by Amazon's New World MMO that was released in beta earlier this month, according to PC Gamer.

The game has allegedly been killing the high-end cards due to a bug that allowed frame rate and power draw to run out of control as the game launched. This caused some EVGA (and potentially other bands) RTX 3090 cards to "pop" and die, never to work again. Amazon Games have since issued a hotfix that caps the FPS in the game's menus, preventing the situation that caused the GPU's to go bang.

"We have implemented an update to reduce GPU load in menu screens by clamping FPS," said Amazon game studios, confirming that "this does not affect settings in-game world available via the Settings/Video menu!" - but the good news is, for those who's GPUs have already been affected, EVGA is promising that "all failed 3090’s are being replaced." According to JayzTwoCents, EVGA is also shipping the replacement card before the bricked one is returned, so gamers are not having to wait too long.

The question still remains about how this situation could occur in the first place, and it does shatter some confidence that a simple bug in a game can physically destroy a graphics card. Hopefully, more is known about the full cause of this issue soon, and that it's not a wider problem than we currently believe.