Experience Doom Eternal in Serious Sam with this mod

Want to get a taste of Doom Eternal while you wait for the price to come down? Or do you just enjoy mods that introduce gratuitous violence to a game? Well good news, as Serious DOOM is an amazing new mod for Serious Sam that closely replicates the Doom Eternal experience.

The mod adds various gameplay mechanics from Doom Eternal to the original Serious Sam, including teleporters, the ability to dash, jump pads, and swing poles. It even includes blood punches and various Doom weapons including the chainsaw. Everyone loves a chainsaw.

Most of the weapons are based on those from Doom 2016, but the plasma gun from Doom Eternal also features, as well as a plethora of trademark Doom enemies.

You can check out the work in progress at Steam Workshop here.



