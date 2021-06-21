Explore Ireland in Assassin's Creed: Valhalla's DLC and real life

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is a monster of a game, heck, I must admit I've not yet completed it -but the new Wrath of the Druids DLC, set in Ireland, and the Irish Tourist Board has decided to jump on the opportunity with this amazing look at real locations compared to their in-game counterparts.

Tourism Ireland and Ubisoft have launched the campaign together, which is an interesting and unique way to launch a DLC and promote tourism for a country at the same time - and I like it. The video shows off various locations such as Giant's Causeway and Benbulbin, and compares them to their in-game recreations.

And I've never wanted to go to Ireland more, honestly. It's a shame COVID isn't quite behind us yet, but hopefully soon. In the mean time, I'm equally excited to check out Ireland's wonderful scenery in Valhalla.

According to Tourism Ireland, "Ubisoft has done an incredible job in bringing aspects of Celtic Ireland to life in amazing detail. Tourism Ireland’s campaign is a fun and innovative way to bring the island of Ireland to the attention of a new audience of gamers. We want to spike players’ curiosity about the featured locations and inspire them to come and explore them in the real world."