F1 2019 is currently free to play on Steam!

The F1 series of games from Codemasters are not just incredibly accurate simulations of the sport, they're also incredibly good games in their own right. Even if you're not a fan of the sport itself, if you have a soft spot for racing games, then it's well worth checking out.

We checked out the game at E3 last year, and were really impressed. I've personally played through many of the F1 games and, with the occasional exception, they mostly never fail to please.



The good news is that the game is now free to play until the 18th of March on the Steam platform. You'll be able to check out everything the game has to offer, including the new Formula 2 season which prepares you for life as an F1 driver.

If you do want to pick the game up after the 18th, you'll retain your progress, and until the 19th, the Anniversary and Legends editions of the game have 70% off, which is great value for money. You can also pick up all the game's DLC for half price until the 19th too.