F1 2020 releases in July with new modes and features

Codemasters has confirmed the release date for the next installment in its F1 series, with the game dropping on the 10th of July on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

There's a lot to look forward to in this year's update, with the new "My Team" mode allowing you to manage your very own Formula 1 team for the first time. You'll also be able to race on several new tracks which are new to the season, or what would have been the season, including Hanoi Street Circuit in Vietnam and the Zandvoort Circuit in the Netherlands.





There's also changes to the career mode this year that'll let you choose between a 10, 16, or 22 race season. While 22 races are standard for a Formula 1 season, it could be a bit of a slog when playing the game, so this is a welcome addition, especially when you consider Formula 2, which also returns this year.

Finally, a Deluxe Schumacher edition will also be available, a special edition that'll grant you three days of early access, and let you race as Schumi himself in four of his most iconic cars from throughout his career, including the Ferrari F1-2000 and Benetton B195.