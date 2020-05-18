Fallout 4: New Vegas mod releases new teaser trailer

It's been a while since we last reported on the project to port Fallout: New Vegas to the Fallout 4 engine, but fear not, the mod is alive and well, with the team releasing a brand new trailer this week showcasing their project.

The mod is created by Sir_Bumfrey_Diggles, along with several others who are working on the project. They've already ported over several areas and re-created the game's opening. Now, we take a look at Oliver Swanick, the first NPC to be ported over to the game



He has a new voice actor, rather than having the voices ported over from the original, although it feels wonderfully on point with the weird dialogue that New Vegas sometimes had.

New Vegas really shines in Fallout 4's graphics engine, and although it's still early days, this could be the start of a really spectacular new mod for Fallout 4.

We'll be sure to bring you any further updates from the team as they happen.