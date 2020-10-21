Fallout 4: New Vegas releases new showcase trailer

It's been a while since we last reported on the project to port Fallout: New Vegas to the Fallout 4 engine, but fear not, the mod is alive and well, with the team releasing a brand new trailer this week showcasing their project.

The mod is created by Sir_Bumfrey_Diggles, along with several others who are working on the project. The aim is to eventually port the entire New Vegas experience over to the more modern Fallout 4 version of the Creation Engine.

The timing of the trailer's release is appropriate, seeing as it's the 10th anniversary of New Vegas' release. There's been a lot updated since we last reported on the mod's progress five months ago it seems, and frankly, New Vegas never looked so good.

The trailer gives us a broader look at how things are shaping up, compared to previous teasers for the mod. We get to see plenty of ghouls, radscorpions, and various locations across the Mojave Wasteland, all backed with an appropriately banging rendition of 'Ragtime Cowboy Joe.'

You can follow the team's progress over on their official website, or even volunteer to get involved, by clicking here.