Fallout 4 will run at 60fps on Xbox Series X and S

Yeah, I really hate what Microsoft's insane naming conventions are doing to my headlines - but what I don't hate is the enhancements that the next-generation console appears to be bringing to games from previous generations.

In particular, Microsoft has highlighted Fallout 4 as one game that will get an automatic upgrade on the new consoles, as Fallout 4 will run at 60fps as opposed to 30fps when it becomes available on Series X and Series S.



Fallout 4 was capped at 30fps on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 - although PC players have been enjoying the full-fat 60fps experience for many years now. It won't be the only game to get the upgrade though, as Microsoft have stated that there'll be a catalogue of other games that will also have their FPS caps raised on Xbox Series.... eh, let's just call it the Xbox Series Series.

Games that previously target 60fps on Xbox One X but didn't quite manage the performance will automatically run faster on the new console too, so there should be a decent selection of last-generation games that will actually benefit from this hardware upgrade.

It's almost like owning a PC, isn't it?

Not every game will get the treatment though, as the backwards compatibility requirements mean that if a higher frame-rate will break animations or other game physics, the cap will be left in place. As a bonus though, some older games will also get HDR where possible - even where games didn't have it before, such as Fusion Frenzy.



