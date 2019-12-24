Fallout 76 hackers are stealing from your inventory

Another week, another Fallout 76 exploit to report on, and this time, hackers are going round stealing from the inventories of other players, including you, potentially.

Players have found themselves suddenly and without warning stripped down to their underwear, with a completely empty inventory, helpless and only able to watch on in horror as their attacker runs away into the distance.

Bethesda are claiming only a "small number" of players have been affected by the exploit, and that it's now been fixed.

The worst thing about all this is, with the damage now done, Bethesda are seemingly unable to put right those players who have been affected and restore their stolen items.

It's also unclear as to weather Bethesda are going to ban and bring to justice those hackers who used the exploit, although they did state that they are promising a solution "imminently";

We are investigating reports of a PC-only exploit that could be abused by cheaters, which may have resulted in a few players losing items that their characters had equipped. We have been actively working toward a solution for this and have a fix that we are currently evaluating for release today.

Affected players are being asked to contact Bethesda's support team for compensation of some kind, although it's unclear what that compensation will be.