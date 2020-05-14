Fallout 76 is going Free-to-Play this weekend

Fallout 76 has turned itself around lately in the eyes of many, with the Wastelanders update bringing human NPCs, factions, and a compelling, albeit short, questline to enjoy. If you've yet to give the game a try due to its prior reputation, however, this weekend is a perfect opportunity.

Fallout 76's wastelanders update brings with it will a new questline involving human NPC characters that will see players side with settlers or raiders.





The game will be free to play from May 14th through to May 18th, giving you the chance to get stuck in and see what all the fuss is about. You'll have full access to the game, including Wastelanders, and there's plenty to enjoy, even if you do spend the whole weekend farming for materials to build your own home away from home in the wasteland.



The weekend will also have Double XP for all players, so it should prove to be a busy time on the servers.