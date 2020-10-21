Fallout 76 is holding a free week to celebrate nuclear war

This Friday will be the 23rd of October, a day that forever lives in infamy as the moment China ended the Sino-American War with the United States by launching a devastating nuclear strike that wiped out the entire nation.

Okay, that didn't really happen, but in the land of Fallout, October 23rd, 2077 is a very significant day indeed. To celebrate, Bethesda has decided to make Fallout 76 free to play all the way through until the 26th of October.

You'll be able to try out the full game and subsequent updates, which have really helped to turn the game's fortunes around since it's rocky beginnings. If you've been giving the game a wide birth because of it's reputation, this would be a good time to dive in and see if you actually might enjoy it.

There's also a bunch of events taking place during the week, with the opportunity to earn double XP and double S.C.O.R.E, which is nice.

Bethesda is also giving players a limited preview of Fallout 1st, it's pay-to-win (joke?) subscription membership that launched last year, and will give you access to the Scrapbox and Survival Tent, along with a few other goodies.

And if you decide you do like it, the game's even on sale on Steam right now, for just $16.