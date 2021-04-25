Fallout 76's Locked & Loaded update is launching this week

There's a new update releasing for Fallout 76 this week, known as Locked & Loaded, and it brings with it a lot of quality of life improvements and features that should really continue to improve the experience of the game, which has slowly turned itself around since it's troubled launch a few years ago.

The changes including new SPECIAL loadouts, that will allow players at or above Level 25 to swap between two different sets of stats and perk cards. You'll need to head to one of the new punch card machines at a train station (or craft your own) to be able to take advantage of that.

You'll also be able to have two different camp - which is a nice change - although only one of them can be active at any one time. You'll be able to swap between them at any time though, and your inventories for things like vending machines will be available at either.

You'll even be able to craft multiple of the same item at once now, which should cut down on repetitive inventory management. Elsewhere, there's some changes to combat to improve hit detection, and a new optional aim assists for players using a controller. Gameplay-wise, there are also some new rewards for the treasure hunter events, and Daily Ops are getting expanded as Season 4 gets underway.

The new update launches on the 27th of April.