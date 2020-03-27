Fallout 76 Wastelanders delayed due to Coronavirus

Bethesda have announced today that the upcoming Wastelanders update, sentence here about human NPCs, has been delayed due to Coronavirus causing play testers to work from home, delaying final testing.

It's not a huge delay though, according to the statement posted on Twitter, with the release being pushed back from the 7th of April to the 14th instead. In the meanwhile, the game will continue to operate normaly as-is, and the servers are still online.





Wastelanders Release Update pic.twitter.com/h5Rxn359r4 — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) March 26, 2020

The update is much anticipated, and will fix a lot of the complaints with the original release of the MMORPG, such as no NPC characters, and a dialogue system that promises to be more like that seen in Fallout 3 and New Vegas.



