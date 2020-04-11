Fallout 76 Wastelanders might destroy your camp

Fallout 76's wastelanders update is arriving soon, and with it will come a new questline involving human NPC characters that will see you side with settlers or raiders. There's a lot of new content and play areas as a result, and that means certain locations will become so-called no-build zones.

The problem is if your camp is already in one of these no-build zones, it might find itself a victim of the new update if you're not careful. As such, the official Bethesda Twitter account has warned players to check a handy new map and consider relocating their camp if they're in one of these areas.

With the return of people to Appalachia, the new factions have moved in claiming territory as their own. #Wastelanders won't be the same Appalachia you're used to. Check your C.A.M.P location with this map to see if you may need to consider relocating from a no-build-zone. pic.twitter.com/FbnfCRyQVt — Fallout (@Fallout) April 10, 2020

It's quite easy to move your camp anyway, but it usually costs caps to do so. The good news is Bethesda have also rigged it so if your camp happens to be in one of these zones, you'll be able to move it without spending any caps.

Moving camp won't loose you anything, so there's no reason not to do so, and you should still be able to relocate the camp even if the update has already launched, so it's not a huge issue, but one to consider if you need to start finding a new home now,

Wastelanders launches on April 14th, and I might give the game another go when it does. It's also coming to Steam on that date, and if you link your Bethesda.net and Steam accounts together before then, you'll get the game free if you already own it on Bethesda's platform.



