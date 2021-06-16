Fallout: London mod trailer shows off post-apocalyptic Britain

You'd be hard-pressed to tell the difference on a Friday night, but the new trailer for Fallout: London, a mod that promises to bring a new "DLC-sized" story in the Fallout 4 engine, shows us what Lewisham on a Friday night might look like in daylight, and frankly, it's terrifying.

I've always wanted to see an official Fallout game set in the UK, heck, I want to see more games based here in general, but this mod looks to be as good as the real deal based on the trailer. The environments look superbly detailed and stunning, and in terms of content, the creators are promising it to be a "DLC-sized" adventure. Good enough for me.

The trailer gives me some Fallout 3 vibes, for some reason, and is set to "We'll Meet Again," a song that here in the UK is very reminiscent of Wartime Britain and strikes the perfect chord. All the usual landmarks are here, such as Big Ben, Buckingham Palace and London's iconic double-decker buses.



There are quirky new factions in the mod too, including the "daft buggers" (fantastic name) who seem to dress around like a stereotype on acid, wearing knights armour and brandishing swords, for whatever reason. Speaking to the culture, the mod's creators state that London "allows for us to explore totally new cultures which have not homogenized with their American counterparts. It also allows us to explore pre-war European history, and the effects the Resource Wars had on the class structured society of pre-war Britain."

Fallout favourites like Vault-Tec will be entirely absent, according to the blurb, as they are an American company. There will be a British alternative to vaults, but they'll be vastly different. This also means that Vault Boy won't be featured either, instead of being replaced by a different mascot that'll be decidedly more British.

The map itself promises to be around the size of Fallout 4's, in a "condensed" version of London that features all the main boroughs, so likely similar to the approach seen in Watch Dogs: Legion. There's no release date yet, but it looks really well developed so far, so I'm really excited to see more.