Fallout: Miami mod team posts a new teaser trailer

The team behind the upcoming Fallout: Miami mod has released a brand new trailer which shows off a "day in Miami," your next holiday destination for sun, sand, sea, and a few feral ghouls, among other "friendly" locals.

The mod, developed by Milan Brajkovic (creator of Shard of Oblivion for Skyrim) and a small team, is set in the areas of New England through Miami Beach, in what feels like a Vice City meets Fallout scenario. The main player character, in search of a better life, finds Miami isn’t exactly the paradise it used to be.



The mod promises the introduction of sandstorms, alligators, and something “much worse”. The environment is typically Fallout-esque but with splashes of color and vibrance that you would expect from Miami, giving it a different feel from most Fallout games. The sea is still bright blue, and some of the city’s infrastructure remains, making it an interesting environment to explore.

There'll also be brand new weapons, including a squirt gun, modified to shoot acid, and new lore elements are also being added such as Pop & Chill soda, a drink that comes in a wide range of flavours and laced with nicotine to help get you through your cigarette cravings. Lovely.

The mod has been in development for several years, but the team now say they have a "release date internally," so hopefully we won't be waiting too long to see a public release.