February Prime Gaming Deals

February brings another month of Prime gaming loot, goodies and free games! Last month featured a huge game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and this month we have Stellaris as the featured game by Paradox Interactive.

The 4X strategy game gives you the ability to explore, grow and adventure throughout the stars and beyond. Wage war, conquer and form alliances to your society and evolve your race to be whatever you want it to be. The game has undergone an extensive free update history and an expansion pack which released in April 2021.

The other games available are Golazo! Soccer League, As Far as the Eye, Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey and Double Kick heroes.

Prime gaming also gives away various packs for games such as League of Legends, Madden NFL packs, Grand Theft Auto Online currencies and so much more. View the full list of games and other goodies here if you have Prime.



